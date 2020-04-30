All it took was one email from Mike Schur, the co-creator of Parks and Recreation, to get the gang back together again. But to accomplish the scripted special, it took weeks of work and a village of helpers.

Schur said Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television, came to him about reuniting the cast for a table read of an episode. Schur looked at the episodes "Emergency Response," "Flu Season" and "Flu Season 2," but quickly moved on from that idea "in part because it felt like I was terrified of seeming like we were trying to make light of what is the most serious international crisis in a hundred years."

"And also, because I quickly felt like if we were getting the cast together, that doing a table read of any old episode was kind of like a waste," he said.