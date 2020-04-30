Ellen DeGeneres Came Out 23 Years Ago in Front of 42 Million People: See More LGBTQ TV Firsts

On April 30, 1997, Ellen DeGeneres changed TV for the better.

At the tail-end of her successful ABC sitcom Ellen's fourth season, after months of speculation and coming just weeks after the comedy legend appeared on the April 13 cover of Time magazine emblazoned with the words "Yep, I'm Gay," the seminal two-part episode known as "The Puppy Episode" aired, yanking DeGeneres' character Ellen Morgan out of the closet with her.

For the first time in television history, an openly lesbian character—the lead, no less!—was being played by an openly lesbian actress. And on a network owned by Disney!

While the two-part episode was met with criticism and condemnation from the usual conservative suspects, it was much more widely celebrated, pulling in 42 million viewers (the highest in the show's history), winning the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, a Peabody Award and a GLAAD Media Award in 1998 for DeGeneres.

The price of progress, though, proved to be steep. While ABC renewed Ellen for a fifth season, it began airing a parental advisory warning prior to each episode. "It was like this voice like you're entering some kind of radiation center," DeGeneres told Entertainment Weekly, criticizing the network's decision. "It was very offensive, and you don't think that's going to affect ratings?"

Sure enough, it did. Ellen was canceled at the end of season five. 

DeGeneres retreated to stand-up comedy, where she'd gotten her start, before attempting a TV comeback first in 2001 with the short-lived The Ellen Show, a CBS sitcom in which her character was openly lesbian from the stars, before landing her true renaissance as the host of long-running and beloved talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003. 

Laura Dern, who guest-starred in the episode as the woman Ellen develops feelings big enough for to come out of the closet, admitted in 2007 on DeGeneres' talk show that she faced backlash over her appearance and didn't work for a year-and-a-half afterwards. 

Ellen, Ellen DeGeneres, The Puppy Episode

CBS

"It was significant because I was doing successful independent movies, and, only months before that, I was in Jurassic Park, the most successful movie ever. So it was like, you're being offered this, you're being offered that — and it just stopped. Which is kind of wild," Dern told Vulture about the time in 2019. "By good fortune of the long path of a career, you can look back and say, how great to have it be felt, how backward we are."

Nevertheless, she described the role as the "greatest thing" and an "incredible honor."

Speaking about the momentous occasion in her life in a 2008 interview with TelevisionWeek, DeGeneres noted, "It was a huge step in my life. I think people sensed the honesty in it. I think it helped a lot of people, and still to this day I hear about parents and children being able to have an honest conversation through watching that show. That's ultimately what television can be: It can get conversations started."

In honor of DeGeneres' groundbreaking coming out, take a walk down the rainbow-colored memory lane with a look back at all the LGBTQ firsts on TV before it and since that similarly got conversations started in houses across America.

All In The Family, LGBT TV History

CBS

1971: All in the Family

All in the Family made LGBT history when it introduced the first gay character in primetime in 1971, revealing that Archie Bunker's bar buddy Steve was gay. Later in the show's run, Archie found out Edith's cousin was a lesbian who left her estate to her partner.

That Certain Summer, LGBT TV History

ABC via Getty Images

1972: That Certain Summer

Martin Sheen, Hal Holbrook and Hope Lange starred in this notable ABC TV movie about a divorced father who has found love with a younger man and struggles with telling his teen son about his new life. The movie is noted for depicting homosexuality in a sympathetic—read: normal—light.

An American Family, LGBT TV History

ABC via Getty Images

1973: An American Family

Already out to his family, Lance Loud made history when he came out to the nation of viewers of the "first reality show," the documentary that followed his family.

Hot L Baltimore, LGBT TV History

YouTube

1975: Hot l Balitmore

The Norman Lear sitcom starring James Cromwell, Charlotte Rae and Conchata Ferrell had perhaps the first depiction of a gay couple on an American TV series.

Diana Canova, Billy Crystal, Soap, LGBT TV History

ABC via Getty Images

1977: Soap

Billy Crystal played Jodie Dallas, a series regular on the soap opera-skewering Soap. The character was divisive at the time—early plots had him wanting to become a woman, he dated several women—but ultimately he was primetime TV's first gay dad.

Robin Tyler, LGBT TV History

YouTube

1978: Robin Tyler

Robin Tyler was the first out lesbian on US TV in a Showtime comedy special hosted by Phyllis Diller.

Thirtysomething, LGBT TV History

ABC

1989: thirtysomething

Recurring characters Russell (David Marshall Green) and Peter (Peter Frechette) are shown in bed together "the morning after." No kissing or touching was shown and the scene generated huge attention, as advertisers fled the series.

ROC, LGBT TV History

FOX

1991: Roc

One of Fox's first shows, Roc, was the first to have a gay wedding on TV. The sitcom starred Charles S. Dutton as Roc, a garbage collector from Baltimore. In a "very special episode," Roc finds out his uncle is gay and has a partner. The family throws a ceremony for the two at their home.

L.A. Law, LGBT TV History

NBC

1991: L.A. Law

The legal drama L.A. Law featured the first romantic lesbian kiss—even if it was a ratings ploy—on primetime TV between Abby Perkins (Michele Greene) and C. J. Lamb (Amanda Donohoe).

One Life to Live, LGBT TV History

ABC via Getty Images

1992: One Life to Live

In 1992, the world met One Life to Live's Billy Douglas, played by a young Ryan Phillippe, the first gay teen character on daytime TV.

Sandra Bernhard, Roseanne, LGBT TV History

ABC via Getty Images

1992: Roseanne

No stranger to breaking down barriers, Roseanne featured one of the first openly lesbian characters on TV with Nancy Bartlett (Sandra Bernhard). The character recurred from season four until the end of the series.

My So Called Life, LGBT TV History

ABC

1994: My So-Called Life

While One Life to Live had its first gay teen in 1992, primetime's first openly gay teen series regular character came to us in My So-Called Life's Enrique "Rickie" Vasquez, played by Wilson Cruz.

The Real World, LGBT TV History

MTV

1994: The Real World: San Francisco

In 1994, viewers also met Pedro Zamora on The Real World: San Francisco. Pedro was openly gay and HIV-positive. His commitment ceremony to Sean Sasser was the first (real) same-sex commitment ceremony broadcast on national TV. Zamora died shortly after the finale of his Real World season.

Friends, LGBT TV History

NBC

1996: Friends

"The One With the Lesbian Wedding" episode of Friends is considered the first primetime TV episode to feature a lesbian wedding.

Ellen, LGBT TV History

ABC via Getty Images

1997: Ellen

"The Puppy Episode" of Ellen featured Ellen Morgan (Ellen DeGeneres) coming out as gay, the same time the star came out on the cover of Time magazine, making Ellen the first show to feature an openly lesbian actress playing an openly lesbian character.

Lisa Edelstein, Relativity, LGBT TV History

ABC

1997: Relativity

Another first for ABC! Lisa Edelstein's character, out-lesbian Rhonda, becomes the first character to have a passionate, open-mouth kiss with another woman on primetime TV.

Will & Grace, LGBT TV History

NBC

1998: Will & Grace

Will & Grace, created by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, premiered Sept 21, 1998. Need we say more?

Dawson's Creek, Kerr Smith, LGBT TV History

WB

1999: Dawson's Creek

While lesbian kisses became a ratings ploy for shows, TV's first "romantic" gay kiss didn't happen until 1999 on The WB. Dawson's Creek character Jack (Kerr Smith) finally got some lip action from Ethan (Adam Kaufman).

Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, LGBT TV History

WB

2003: Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

In 2003, reality TV was forever changed by the premiere of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The show helped redefine Bravo as a network and opened up the eyes of millions of viewers.

The L Word, LGBT TV History

Showtime

2004: The L-Word

Showtime's hit lesbian drama ran for six seasons, kicking off in January 2004.

Alexandra Billings, LGBT TV History

ABC

2005: Romy and Michele: In the Beginning

Many people would like to forget about this TV movie prequel to the classic Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, but the panned flick (which starred Katherine Heigl!) that aired on ABC Family made history by feature Alexandra Billings of Transparent fame as the first openly transgender woman to play a transgender character on TV.

As The World Turns, LGBT TV History

CBS

2007: As the World Turns

Men were kissing in primetime long before daytime finally got on board, but the soaps caught up in 2007 when As the World Turns featured the first-ever gay kiss between two male characters, Luke Snyder (Van Hansis) and Noah Mayer (Jake Silbermann).

Rachel Maddow, LGBT TV History

CBS

2008: Rachel Maddow

The MSNBC anchor became the first openly gay anchor of a primetime program on a major news network.

Chris Colfer, Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Cory Monteith, Jenna Ushkowitz, Glee

Carin Baer/FOX

2009: Glee

Glee, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, premieres in May of 2009. The show would go on to break records—and stereotypes—during its six-season run.

Tamara Braun, Eden Riegel, All My Children, LGBT TV History

ABC

2009: All My Children

The soap staged the first same-sex legal wedding in daytime TV history when Bianca Montgomery (Eden Riegel) and Reese Williams (Tamara Braun) tied the knot.

THE NEW NORMAL

Trae Patton/NBC

2012: The New Normal

The New Normal, starring Justin Bartha, Andrew Rannells, Georgia King, Bebe Wood, NeNe Leakes, Jayson Blair and Ellen Barkin, lasted one season on NBC. Ryan Murphy and Ali Adler's sitcom followed a gay couple and their surrogate.

Good Luck Charlie, Mia Talerico

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty images

2014: Good Luck Charlie

The first same-sex couple was featured on a network targeted to kids in an episode of Good Luck Charlie on Disney.

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black, LGBT TV History

Netflix

2014: Laverne Cox

The Orange Is the New Black star became  the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Emmy award.

Mark Ruffalo, Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart

HBO

2014: The Normal Heart

Ryan Murphy brought Larry Kramer's acclaimed play to screen with the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Julia Roberts, Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons in leading roles. It took home the Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie.

Transparent, LGBT TV History

Amazon

2014: Transparent

Amazon broke new ground with Transparent, its dramedy from Jill Soloway starring Jeffrey Tambor as a father who comes out as transgender. The show was met with rave reviews and will return for a second season.

How to Get Away with Murder, LGBT TV History

ABC/Craig Sjodin

2014: How to Get Away With Murder

ABC's new legal drama starring Viola Davis featured a racy sex scene between two men in the show's pilot, and a promise from creator Shonda Rhimes that those scenes aren't going away.

PHOTOS: The 21 new shows you are loving and hating

Neil Patrick Harris, 2015 Academy Awards, Show

A.M.P.A.S./Michael Yada

2015: Neil Patrick Harris

Eleven years after coming out in 2006, Neil Patrick Harris became the first openly gay man to host the Academy Awards. 

Glee, Dot Jones

Adam Rose/FOX

2015: Glee

Dot-Marie Jones' Glee character, Coach Beiste, comes out as transgender. The show features a fully transgender choir.

Transparent, Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

2015: Transparent Wins Best TV Comedy Golden Globe

Amazon's Transparent made history at the 2015 Golden Globes when lead actor Jeffrey Tambor and the show itself took home awards in the Best Actor in a TV Comedy and Best TV Comedy categories, respectively.

"I want to thank the trans community," creator Jill Soloway said while accepting the award. "They are our family, they make it possible."

"Thank you for coming out," Soloway said to her "MaPa." "Maybe we're going to be able to teach the world something…"

"To love," she concluded.

Laverne Cox, SAG Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

2015: Doubt

Laverne Cox joined the cast of the CBS series Doubt as a transgender attorney, a first for a network series. After retooling, the show made it to air in 2017, but only lasted a season.

Caitlyn Jenner, Bruce Jenner, Vanity Fair, Magazine, Iconic Celeb Photos

Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair

2015: Caitlyn Jenner

In April 2015, Bruce Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer for a two-hour special to reveal her plans to transition to a woman. The interview was followed up with E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians: About Bruce two-part special that featured Kris Jenner and the kids reacting to the announcement. In June 2015, Caitlyn Jenner made her debut on Vanity Fair. Caitlyn's journey was documented in I Am Cait.

Andi Mack, Sofia Wylie, Joshua Rush, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Asher Angel

Disney Channel

2017: Andi Mack

In October 2017, Disney Channel revealed that the second season of their hit series would feature the network's first-ever LGBTQ storyline, with main character Cyrus (played by Joshua Rush) realizing he has feelings for a male classmate. His journey of self-discovery and ultimate acceptance will play throughout the season.

Star Trek: Discovery, Anthony Rapp

CBS

2017: Star Trek: Discovery

The latest Star Trek series, CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, introduced the franchise's first openly gay TV character, Anthony Rapp's Paul Stamets. Not only was he openly gay, but he was in a relationship with Hugh Culber, played by Wilson Cruz.

Pose

FX

2017, 2018: Pose

In October 2017, FX announced that Ryan Murphy had made history with his upcoming series Pose, which will have the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles. The series, debuting in 2018, looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in 1980s New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world. The transgender actors joining the cast are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. They all will be playing authentic transgender characters. The series premiered on FX June 3, 2018.

Instinct, Alan Cumming

CBS

2018: Instinct

CBS made history when Instinct premiered. The hour-long drama stars Alan Cumming as an openly gay character, the first broadcast network drama to have a gay character as a lead.

"It's the first ever [network] drama on American television to have a gay character as a lead, which I think is an incredible thing but also a terrible thing at the same time," Cumming said at the Television Critics Association press tour.

American Idol, Ada Vox, Katy Perry

ABC

2018: American Idol

ABC's revived American Idol featured its first drag queen contestant, Ada Vox aka Adam Sanders. Sanders previously auditioned for the series.

Nafessa Williams, Black Lightning

CW

2018: Black Lightning

The CW's latest superhero series Black Lightning introduced viewers to Anissa Pierce aka Thunder. The superhero played by Nafessa Williams is a lesbian.

Supergirl, Nicole Maines

The CW

2018: Supergirl

Nicole Maines, a transgender woman and activist, plays Nia Nal, AKA Dreamer, the first transgender superhero on TV on The CW's Supergirl

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

2018: Grey's Anatomy

ABC's long-running medical soap introduced its first out gay male surgeon, then gave viewers its first gay male relationship.

Special

Netflix

2019: Special

Ryan O'Connell created and starred in his own Netflix series. Special is semi-autobiographical and follows Ryan, a gay man with cerebral palsy.

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW

2019: Batwoman

The CW ordered Batwoman to series starring Ruby Rose, an out actress, as the first lesbian superhero to headline their own network TV show.

Are You the One?

MTV

2019: Are You the One?

MTV's Are You the One? is the first dating competition reality series to feature an all sexually fluid cast. The series encourages the contestants to find their perfect match, for the first time regardless of gender.

Jake Borelli, Niko Terho, The Thing About Harry

Freeform

2020: The Thing About Harry

Freeform's first Valentine's Day feature in the network's history is also the first queer rom-com in TV history, telling the opposites-attract story of Sam (Jake Borelli) and Harry (Niko Terho).

Happy anniversary, Ellen!

