Kylie Jenner is making sure that Travis Scott feels the love on his birthday.

After wishing the "Sicko Mode" rapper a happy birthday on her Instagram Stories, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave him a shout-out with a special post on TikTok.

Sitting on her couch next to her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, the duo, who were donning cozy loungewear sets, showed off their moves with a choreographed dance to the rapper's song "Out West." As Kylie and Stassie busted a move, Travis emerged in the background, blowing a cloud of smoke as he walked across the frame.

In recent weeks, the friendly exes have been seeing a lot of each other as they continue co-parenting their daughter Stormi Webster, 2, while practicing social distancing. "Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie's house," a source told E! News back in March. "Travis hasn't been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie."