It's time to play another round of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire with Jimmy Kimmel and his kids.

The late-night host put his children, Jane (5) and Billy (3), back in the contestant chairs (or rather the swings) for Wednesday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The last time the little ones played the game, they won one million pennies, which they donated to No Kid Hungry. This time, Kimmel changed the grand prize to one million jelly beans.

However, the kiddos had to earn the sweet treat by correctly answering a number of questions. The proud parent grilled them on pop culture topics, like Frozen 2 and PAW Patrol, and quizzed them on art and science subjects, like famous painters and the solar system. The questions also took a silly turn after Kimmel asked which of the following words is Billy's favorite: "pizza," "nap time," "diarrhea" or "daddy."

"Diarrhea!" his son enthusiastically replied.

"'Diarrhea' is absolutely right!" Kimmel replied. "Billy loves diarrhea."

Although, Jane seemed a bit grossed out by the answer.

"Ew! Yucky!" she exclaimed.