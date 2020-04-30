Greetings from the land down under!

On Wednesday, Anthony Anderson and Jerry O'Connell had a surprise Kangaroo Jack reunion during the Black-ish star's virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

As Anthony and host Jimmy Kimmel were catching up, the late night host asked if there were casts from the movie's he's been in that he'd want to reunite with. After listing classic films like The Departed and Me, Myself & Irene, he reminisced over the 2003 comedy. And before he knew it, Jerry appeared on the screen.

"What's up, Jerry O?" Anthony exclaimed when he saw the Billions star, who was donning a red bandana over his mouth and channeling his character from the film. "Ant, I love you, baby!" he replied.

Acknowledging his attire, Jerry continued, "This is my COVID look. This is my COVID couture look. I did have to come to the end of my driveway. My dopey children will not get off that TikTok even though I am on JKL reuniting with my man Anthony from the best movie he ever made, KJ."