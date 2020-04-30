Fans are mourning the death of Rishi Kapoor.

According to CNN, citing a family representative, the actor died in hospital on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67 years old.

Per the news organization, Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last September after receiving treatment in New York. CNN, citing a spokesperson for Reliance Industries LTD., reported the star had recently been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

"The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," the family representative said in the statement to CNN. "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

Fans were also asked to continue to honor current lockdown restrictions.