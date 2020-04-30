Gigi Hadid Shares Vodka-Free Pasta Sauce Recipe Amid Pregnancy News

Gigi Hadid served up a special recipe for her fans on Wednesday night.

The supermodel, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, took to her Instagram Story to share the steps to one of her favorite pasta dishes. But the expecting star made sure to note that her "spicy vodka sauce" had "no vodka."

"Yummy + easy spicy vodka sauce," Hadid wrote alongside a photo of her meal. "But have no vodka...so without, but still gooood."

The star, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, went on to take her fans through the cooking process, sharing her exact recipe along with photos and videos.

Hadid's Instagram Story cooking segment comes amid news that she's expecting a baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The on-off couple, who reunited over the 2019 holidays, have yet to confirm the pregnancy news. However, reports claim that the stars are expecting a baby girl together later this year.