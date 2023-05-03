10 Sweet Treats to Send Mom Right in Time for Mother's Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Believe it or not, Mother's Day is right around the corner. If you've put off picking out a Mother's Day gift until the very last minute, don't worry. We've got you covered. Whether you're stuck on what to give mom or you realize the gift you actually want to give her won't arrive until after Mother's Day, you can't go wrong with some flowers and chocolate.
We already brought you the best flower deals you can score right now, so now it's time to get her some extra sweet treats to accompany that gorgeous bouquet. Best part is, the sweet treats below, whether from Goldbelly or Cheryl's Cookies, will still arrive to mom in time. They'll not only look impressive when delivered to her doorstep, but they'll also satisfy her sweet tooth.
With that, shop the cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries, ice cream sandwiches and more that she'll love below.
Mother's Day Gift Box - 25 Pack
There's nothing our mom loves more than when we send her cupcakes from Baked by Melissa! In this adorable set, your super mom will get to enjoy 25 handcrafted bit-sized cupcakes in six new limited-edition, delicious flavors.
Milk Bar Pie
Much buzzed about bakery Milk Bar is famous for its pie, which has a gooey, buttery filling in a toasted oat cookie crust. Mom will love it with her afternoon coffee.
Martha's Banana Cream Pudding from Martha Stewart
If you really want to earn the favorite child award this year, send her some delicious banana cream pudding from Martha Stewart! Each pack comes with two sharable servings of Martha's favorite banana cream pudding made with bananas, cream and all the Nila Wafers.
The Mother's Day PieCaken
Now's your chance to get mom the this delectable PieCaken from Goldbelly. This dessert mash-up features a layer of lemon cake, strawberry cheesecake and a full strawberry rhubarb pie on top.
Gourmet Mother’s Day Dipped Strawberries
Send mom one or two dozen of these refreshing chocolate dipped strawberries. The different colors and textures will pop when she opens the box.
Cotton Blues Cheesecake Blueberry Swirl Cheesecake
You can't go wrong with sending mom a scrumptious cheesecake for Mother's Day! Cotton Blues Cheesecake's famous cheesecakes will satisfy any sweet tooth. Handmade with only seven ingredients like Philadelphia cream cheese and pure vanilla extract, your mom will be so grateful for your thoughtful and tasty gift.
Mix & Match Mother's Day Bakery Gift - Pick 6
Create your own gift basket by picking from an assortment of baked goods and sweet treat including scones, Belgian waffles, loaf cakes, sweet rolls and English muffins.
Mother’s Day Treats Gift Box
Gift your mom a little bit of everything with this Mother's Day Treats Gift Box from Cheryl's Cookies. The box comes with all sorts of cookies, brownies, chocolate-covered pretzels and more.
Happy Mother’s Day Donut & Cake Pop Bouquet
Who doesn't love donuts and cake pops? This yummy take on a bouquet features both sweet treats. You can order this Happy Mother's Day Donut & Cake Pop Bouquet from 1-800-Baskets for a gift that mom will undeniably love.
Hugs & Kisses Cookie Crate
Treat mom to a Hugs & Kisses Cookie Crate from Mrs. Fields. The cookies are soft, chewy and so delicious, so don't be surprised if the crate is gone in a matter of days.
—Originally published April 29, 2020, at 4:29 p.m. PT