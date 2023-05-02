What Dreams Are Made Of: 21 Secrets About Lizzie McGuire Revealed

Watch : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

Hey now, hey now, can you believe The Lizzie McGuire Movie came out 20 years ago?

That's right, Hilary Duff's beloved character made the jump from the Disney Channel to the big screen on May 2, 2003, going on to become a surprise hit at the box office and cementing Duff's status as a teen icon.

However, after two record-breaking seasons, the hit movie and millions of dollars in merch, Lizzie McGuire's fashionable reign came to an abrupt end in 2004 after the details of a failed contract negotiation between Duff and Disney were made public. Sadly, it wouldn't be the last time the character was ripped away from fans after plans for a Disney+ revival series were scrapped in 2020.

But did you know there was also supposed to be a sequel to The Lizzie McGuire Movie that never got made? Or that Duff faced some serious competition when she first auditioned for the role that made her a household name back in 2001?