House Hunters: LOL Is Coming and Yes That Is the Title

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 1:57 PM
It's always nice when shows understand why we watch them.
Sure, some part of us watches House Hunters for the houses, but we're usually paying a lot more attention to the people trying to buy the homes, who never agree on what they want in a home and who often seem to be on the verge of a separation before they even get into their new house. HGTV gets us.
The network has greenlit a new series called House Hunters: LOL, which features comedians watching House Hunters while social distancing in their homes and video chatting with other comedians.
"Everything on House Hunters is fair game—from the house tours and budgets to the wish lists for paint colors, granite countertops and stainless-steal appliances," the description reads.
Is the title of this show silly? Yes. Is it still absolutely something we'd like to watch? You betcha.
"House Hunters is a play-along phenomenon that has long inspired drinking games, snarky social media commentary and spoofs on late night television," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "While we're #HomeTogether, House Hunters: LOL will amp up the fun by combining our favorite comedians with one of America's favorite shows."
There will be six half-hour long episodes of House Hunters: LOL, and they will premiere in June.
