A bittersweet return to roots.

On tonight's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella attended the premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Los Angeles, and though their appearance proved successful, the event also served as a painful reminder of the different problems both sisters were dealing with.

Nikki was particularly affected, especially after paying a visit to her doctor with her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev. In the past, she'd already been told that she'd likely never wrestle again due to a severe neck injury; however, she was holding out hope that she could at least work ringside.

"[Dr. Uribe] had given me bad news recently, and I'm coming to the understanding that my in-ring career is over. I would just love to participate in some way, and not just backstage, but be ringside, which means you're outside of the ring," Nikki said in a confessional. "You're not participating in a match. There's managers and valets and you could be a part of stories. I just kind of wanted to have that check-up to know where I stand because I just want to know my future."

However, Nikki's doctor's appointment turned out to be extremely discouraging.

"That's the problem with you, Nik. You always come around like, 'What about if I just put my foot in the door...?'" Dr. Uribe told her. "So what are the chances that someone comes outside of the ring, hits you and smacks you from the back? Because that's a part of the show."