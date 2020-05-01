Welcome to Camp Getaway, counselors!

In this exclusive clip from Bravo's newest upstairs/downstairs style reality show, Camp Getaway (which premieres Monday, May 4 at 10 p.m.), we are introduced to the summer camp for adults' dedicated employees.

The staffers—including Adam Mizrahi, Gavin Stewart, Glen North, Monica O'Neal, Neely Fortune, Nile Lundgren, Randall Klein and Sophia D'Angelo—quickly make themselves at home in their cabins.

While some of the employees sign off on the living arrangements, others are quick to criticize their new home away from home.

"So, I started going to sleep away camp when I was eight, and I loved it! My previous camp experience is very different than this," social coordinator Randall notes in a confessional. "It was much bigger, we each had our own giant closets, not so much at this camp."

Randall isn't the only one complaining as activity coordinator Neely is stuck with all-male bunk mates. To make matters worse, former camper turned counselor Dr. Monica warns Neely that her roommate Adam "smells in the bathroom."