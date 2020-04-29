Grant Gustin understands what it's like to deal with anxiety and depression.

As he shared on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, he's been experiencing it practically his entire life. "Since probably 4 or 5, I've dealt with anxiety, depression," the now-30-year-old actor said.

The star, who has been bringing The Flash to life on the small screen since 2013, recalled experiencing "weird, anxious-type dreams" as a young kid and explained that personal things had surfaced when he and his wife participated in couples therapy before they got married.

"I knew I had always dealt with anxiety, but getting pinpointed ideas about where things started and why you were feeling that way," he said. "Anxiety is ever-present in my life, for sure."

The longtime actor also spoke of putting pressure on himself, acknowledging, "I've come a long way with taking a little pressure off myself...I've always been really hard on myself and I still am, but I put way too much pressure on myself early on and got in my way a lot and I think it shows, in my opinion at least, in the work, like how wound up I was and how focused I was on getting it right. It gets in your way for sure."