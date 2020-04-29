Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, Andy Dwyer and the rest of your favorite Pawnee pals are back for A Parks and Recreation Special, a new scripted half hour featuring Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt and the rest of Parks and Recreation's series regular cast reprising their characters for a one-time special to raise money for Feeding America. One-time is the key phrase there.

Don't expect Parks and Rec to return in a full-time capacity after this reunion special like Will & Grace did before it following an election PSA.

"I would never say never because why bother saying never, but this felt like a moment in time and a cause that we could all rally behind and that made sense...Parks and Rec had a very specific subject to discuss and very specific point to make…We held on by the skin of our teeth at times, but we were lucky enough to be around for seven years and 120-something episodes, I think. And when it ended, Amy and I used to talk a lot about this: We felt like we made our point. We had an argument; we made the argument and we got out," series co-creator Mike Schur told press.