With The Bachelorette season starring Clare Crawley delayed because of the coronavirus spread, ABC is turning to its 18 years of Bachelor Nation for The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! a new 10-episode retrospective series launching in June.

The new series will take viewers back through Bachelor Nation history with longtime host Chris Harrison reaching into the vault to look back at some of his favorite seasons, highlighting the devastating rose ceremonies, proposals, unexpected arrivals, meltdowns, breakups and romantic moments all captured on camera. The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual catch-ups with Bachelor Nation veterans.