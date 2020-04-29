Tyler Cameron is setting the record straight.

On Wednesday, The Bachelorette alum posted a live video of his workout via Instagram Stories. At the end of the session, he read a few of the comments from his followers, including one that read, "Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg." However, the season 15 star seemed to shut down any speculation.

"Y'all are wrong. Y'all are wrong in the comments," he said.

When a fan asked him to clarify his remarks, he simply replied, "I'll tell you later."

The video came about a day after multiple outlets, including TMZ and ET, reported Hadid is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.

As fans will recall, Cameron and Hadid sparked romance rumors back in August after they were spotted hanging out in New York. They reportedly dated for two months and broke up in the fall. While Cameron has stayed relatively quiet about their time together, he has referred to Hadid as a "friend" and "good girl."