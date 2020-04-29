We've officially reached the finish line.

Nine weeks ago, inspired by Kumail Nanjiani's incredible body transformation for his role in Marvel's upcoming The Eternals, we set out on a journey to follow the teachings of the man who got him there, celebrity trainer and The Hollywood Body Plan author David Higgins.

So, we got David's book and secured his supplemental #Super program breakdowns, available for the first time after being put to the test on the casts of Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and more as part of a fundraising effort for his native Australia back when the wildfires raging across the nation were the biggest thing we had to worry about. We prepared to become intermittent fasters. And then, once the coronavirus became a truly global pandemic, we figured out how to do everything we thought we'd be doing in a gym in our homes instead.

And here we are, nine weeks later, with some seriously impressive results and a new outlook on fitness and health. It's safe to say this experience truly changed us both.