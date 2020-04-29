Ciara and Russell Wilson's Daughter Gets a Surprise Call From JoJo Siwa on Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Sienna Princess Wilson!

Ciara and Russell Wilson's daughter turned 3 years old on Tuesday. 

While the singer and the football player couldn't host a big birthday party for their little one amid social distancing, they still made the major milestone feel special. For instance, the "1, 2 Step" star set up a spa day for her child and gave her a manicure and a pedicure.

"Nail shop for the princess," Ciara—who is pregnant with her third child (a baby boy)—wrote via Instagram. 

The proud parents also incorporated a Frozen theme and went all out for the decorations. They had balloons that were shaped like snowflakes, spelled out Sienna's name and included the film's characters. The little lady also received a toy Arendelle castle, and an inflatable Elsa was standing at the door waiting to greet her. In addition, Ciara, who is also the mother to 5-year-old Future, helped her daughter make an Olaf-inspired snack out of marshmallows, pretzels and chocolate chips. Of course, the family members watched Frozen, too. In fact, they had a bit of a Disney movie marathon and watched The Lion King, as well.

But that's not all. Sienna also received a message from a special guest—JoJo Siwa. That's right! The 16-year-old YouTube star called the birthday girl for the ultimate surprise.

Overall, it seemed like Sienna enjoyed the day. 

"I feel happy," she said in a video shared by her mom.

Russell posted a sweet tribute, as well.

"THANKFUL," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback wrote alongside a throwback photo. "Since Day 1. You have been a true beaming light in our lives Sienna. We love you! All the way to the moon and back! Daddy's girl. Happy Birthday My Love. 3 years old! Daddy & Mommy's favorite number!"

To see photos from the big day, check out the gallery below.

Russell Wilson, Ciara's Daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, Third Birthday

Instagram

A Special Guest

"Thank you for the Bday call today @JoJoSiwa!" Ciara wrote on Instagram. "Sienna was so happy to see you."

Russell Wilson, Ciara's Daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, Third Birthday

Instagram

A Celebration Fit for a Princess

Just look at those balloons!

Russell Wilson, Ciara's Daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, Third Birthday

Instagram

A Castle

How much fun is Sienna going to have in this playhouse?

Sienna Princess Wilson

Instagram

A Royal Wardrobe

Sienna wore Elsa's blue gown for the special occasion.

Russell Wilson, Ciara's Daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, Third Birthday

Instagram

A Spa Day

"Nail shop for the princess," Ciara wrote alongside a photo of her daughter getting a manicure and pedicure.

Russell Wilson, Ciara's Daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, Third Birthday

Instagram

A Snowman Snack

Do you want to build a snowman...with marshmallows?

Russell Wilson, Ciaras Daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, Third Birthday

Instagram/Disney

A Movie Viewing

The day couldn't end without watching Anna on the big screen.

Russell Wilson, Ciara's Daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, Third Birthday

Instagram

The Birthday Girl

Happy birthday, Sienna!

It looks like Sienna's third year is already off to a great start.

