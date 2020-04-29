The Challenge is no stranger to fights and feuds, but the latest between veterans Wes Bergmann and Jordan Wisley might take the cake for strangest start to a fight.

In the below exclusive sneak peek from The Challenge: Total Madness, Wes and Jordan got at it over the turf in the bunker gymnasium. Yep, the turn.

"Don't f—k up our turf," Jordan yells from across the room.

"Turf's fine," Wes tells him.

"I'll fix it later, just like everything else," Jordan shoots back.

And that's when things escalate.