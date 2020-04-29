Ricky Gervais and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to play "Hey Robot" during Tuesday night's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it's safe to say that the virtual game did not go as planned.

Tasked with asking questions to the late night host's smart speaker in order to get it to say a randomly selected word, the duo quickly found out that the Password-inspired game was not as easy as it seemed.

For their first word, Ricky and Jimmy were given the word "yoga." Confident with his question, the British comedian said, "Meditative exercise from the far east," which Jimmy's speaker interpreted as him initiating a daily meditation exercise. Taking Ricky's response in stride, Jimmy said, "Alexa, downward dog is a form of…" But alas, the speaker did not understand the question.

Still stumped on the first round, Ricky tried again: "What exercise rhymes with boga?" Then, Jimmy chimed in, saying, "Alexa, what is a low impact exercise," but that launched the speaker into a rant about the band Low from Duluth, Minn.