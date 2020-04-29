Happy anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated nine years of marriage on Wednesday.

Their royal household, Kensington Palace, marked the major milestone by posting a special tribute on Instagram.

"Nine years ago today," the post, which featured a photo of the couple on their big day, read. "Thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!"

William and Kate wed at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. The bride wore a gorgeous gown by Alexander McQueen's creative director Sarah Burton and the Cartier "Halo" tiara. She carried a bouquet of myrtle, lily-of-the-valley, sweet William, ivy and hyacinth as she walked down the aisle, which was lined with eight 20-foot-high trees. William's brother, Prince Harry, and Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, were both in the wedding party.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds traveled throughout the streets of London in a horse-drawn carriage procession. Their Royal Highnesses then shared their first public kisses as husband and wife on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth II hosted a reception for William and Kate at Buckingham Palace, and Prince Charles hosted a private dinner for the pair that evening.