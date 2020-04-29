"The Disney Family Singalong was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger," Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. "An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support."

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. on ABC.