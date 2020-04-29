by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 5:32 AM
Cristina Cuomo is giving an update on her health amid her recovery from Coronavirus.
It was two weeks ago that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo shared that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19, amid his own recovery from the virus.
"Families all across the state and the country are experiencing... its very fair for a family to be one and done," Chris shared in mid-April. "Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."
Last week, Cristina took to Instagram to share an update with her followers, while also revealing that the couple's 14-year-old son Mario is battling Coronavirus as well.
"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus," Cristina wrote in her message.
"My heart hurts more than my head over his infection," she continued. "I'm applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can't get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all."
Chris later told viewers on Cuomo Prime Time, "The virus worked through the family.
"It was me and Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he's got the Coronavirus," the journalist continued.
Chris also added, "It's working its way through, but they're doing fine."
On Tuesday night, Cristina took to Instagram to share that she's "feeling well again," about two weeks after her diagnosis.
"I am so grateful to be feeling well again, and I wish for everyone's safety and health," she told her followers.
