Did Gigi Hadid's Birthday Celebration Double as a Gender Reveal Party?

Gigi Hadid may have just taken a page out of Taylor Swift's playbook with this Easter egg.

Fresh off reports that the supermodel is expecting a baby with longtime love Zayn Malik, Zigi fans have discovered a small, but telling detail from her recent 25th birthday celebration. Was Gigi dropping clues about her pregnancy this entire time? And perhaps even more shocking, could last week's party also hint at the baby's sex?

Let's break the internet's latest theory down.

In Instagram photos shared by Gigi and her mom, former Real Housewives star Yolanda Hadid, the birthday girl is posing with a "2" balloon and a "5" balloon. One balloon is tied off with a blue string, while the other has a pink string.

It's totally possible the color choices were simply a coincidence, but fans think otherwise. One tweeted in part, "The blue and pink strings. It was a gender reveal party as well?? Also I think that it's a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings."