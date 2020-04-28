The gang's all here.

"This is the first time everyone's gotten together in like, 8 years," hosts of Stars In The House Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley said during today's episode when referencing fans' response to Melrose Place reunion.

For the first time since 2012, the cast of iconic 90s show is coming together in support of The Actors Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reunion included the original cast, Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini), Thomas Calabro (Michael Mancini), Marcia Cross (Kimberly Shaw), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Heather Locklear(Amanda Woodward), Doug Savant (Matt Fielding), Grant Show (Jake Hanson), Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds).

Viewers and fans of the classic show will be able to join in on the fun and ask questions in real time to the actors.

Throughout the virtual reunion, the cast shared some of their best memories during Melrose Place, how they auditioned and landed the roles they played and more insight on how they were making it in the industry during that time.