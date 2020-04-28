It appears Gigi Hadid was speaking things into existence!

On Tuesday, news broke that the 25-year-old supermodel is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

According to Entertainment Tonight, who cited sources in its report, the couple has already shared the exciting and special baby news with their nearest and dearest.

"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along," a source told ET. "Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

At this time, the pair has yet to address the baby news publicly. Additionally, they're also keeping details of their little nugget to themselves.

Gigi's pregnancy comes two months after she opened up to i-D magazine about wanting to start a family one day.