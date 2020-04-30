Kris Jenner is putting Khloe Kardashian to work!

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American founder swings by Kylie Cosmetics, not for a visit, but to work as her momager's assistant. Yep, you read that correctly.

"So, today I'm working for Kris Jenner. I've got my assistant shoes on, I've got my fanny pack, I'm ready to go hands free," Khloe expresses in a confessional. "I'm here to help and make Kris Jenner's life a breeze."

Unsurprisingly, right as Khloe walks through the door, Kris has a number of tasks for her to complete. To kick things off, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch asks True Thompson's mom to assemble Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin promo kits.

However, it doesn't take long for Kris to add several items onto Khloe's to-do list. Regardless, the Revenge Body host declares that she loves "the hustle and bustle" of her new temp job.