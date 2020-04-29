Let us see your one, two step because today is International Dance Day!

That's right, it's time to celebrate all of the jazz, ballet, contemporary, tap, hip-hop and ballroom performances that you've seen over the years so, in honor of the holiday, we've rounded up the best dance movies of all time.

Whether you are a fan of the classics, like Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds' iconic Singin' in the Rain, or some modern flicks like Magic Mike and High School Musical, there are plenty of films that will make you want to put on your dancing shoes.

We still can't get over Patrick Swayze's dance lift from Dirty Dancing or the final Paso Doble in Strictly Ballroom, and thankfully we have all the time while social distancing to catch those moments again.

So, take a look at our list below and feel free to make your at-home workout today some freestyle dancing around your living room.