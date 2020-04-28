by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 3:52 PM
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are embarking on a new chapter in their lives together.
For the past four years, the pair has dated on and off, and though it may have seemed that there was no happily ever after in the cards for them at some points, fate said otherwise. On Tuesday afternoon, multiple outlets confirmed the model is expecting her first child with the One Directionsinger.
The parents-to-be have yet to share the big news themselves, but the duo are known to be tightlipped about the inner workings of their relationship.
Sure, in the early days of their romance, the two were more than happy to share their love and admiration for one another, as one does in the blissful beginning. But as years progressed the model and singer grew more serious about their relationship, instead teasing the path they hope their relationship takes.
Now, with a baby on the way, it seems only fitting to look back on their lovey-dovey quotes about the future they plan to have together.
To take a walk down memory lane, check out the gallery below!
Luti Media
In the early days of their relationship, Gigi gushed over their strong bond that went beyond the physical aspects of their romance. She shared, "For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have very similar interests outside of work and that is really important. We cook a lot together and do art together and we're each others' best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from one another."
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Some might say the celebrity duo is a "power couple" in Hollywood, but Zayn could care less. "That's not something I want to be a part of," he previously said. "I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don't really talk about that s--t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh."
As two of the most sought after individuals in Hollywood, it's no surprise that these two tried to play coy about their attraction to one another when they first met. "We played it cool for like ten minutes and then I was like, 'You're really cute,'" Gigi admitted of their first encounter. "We connected like really quickly. We have kind of the same sense of humor and started sharing videos."
Splash News
For years now, the model and singer were on and off, but at some point, they decided to keep their personal problems personal. He previously said of their relationship status, "We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."
Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Though the pair have called it quits on their romance numerous times, Zayn hinted they will eventually be joined in the eyes of the law when he told a publication: "She doesn't handle my ﬁnances yet... We'll get to that eventually."
Splash News
In one of their statements on their relationship and breakups Zayn spoke highly of Gigi. "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend. She has such an incredible soul," he wrote.
In one of his most candid interviews yet, the One Direction singer revealed the impact his model girlfriend had on him and his life. "I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f--k was running through my body at the time," he said. "She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle."
