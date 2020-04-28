Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant! Revisit Her and Zayn Malik's Road to Parenthood

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 3:14 PM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports

The couple has yet to share the pregnancy news publicly and it's also unclear how far along the 25-year-old is in her pregnancy. Nevertheless, the two have a lot to celebrate. 

Most recently, Gigi and Zayn celebrated the model's 25th birthday with her sister Bella Hadid and other friends. This marked the second time in recent months that Gigi has shared moments of her relationship on Zayn on social media after the two reconciled late last year. 

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance," an E! News source shared. "She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed."

As fans may recall, the two have been on-again and off-again since they sparked romance rumors in November 2015. Since then, the two have had their ups and downs but it looks like at the end of the day, they're in it for the long run. 

Why Gigi Hadid Will Always Have Zayn Malik's Back

Relive Gigi and Zayn's road to parenthood below! 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

AKM-GSI

Are They or Aren't They?

Hadid and Malik spark romance rumors after they were seen leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in Nov. 2015.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Instagram Official

The couple confirm their relationship on social media in Dec. 2015. 

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Pillowtalk Video

Luti Media

Video Vixens

Hot, hot, hot! The supermodel co-stars in Zayn's "Pillowtalk" music video, and the rest is history! 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Candids

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Red Carpet Cuties

During their first joint red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May 2016, Hadid embraces her love with some sweet PDA.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Cat

Instagram

Cozy Time

Back in the early days of their relationship, the lovebirds snuggle with a kitty. 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Brief Farewell

Gigi and Zayn's relationship hits a rough patch in June 2016 when they briefly split. Just days later, they're very much back on

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Doe-Eyed Duo

 In Sept. 2016, the young couple looks very much in love at the Versus Versace show in London.

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

NIGNY / Splash News

Showing Some Street Style

Always the fashionable duo, the couple depart from Hadid's New York apartment looking chic.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

You & Me

Zayn's 24th birthday came and went, but not without a little love from his sweet girlfriend. 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Mwah!

The former One Direction band member gave his lady a kiss on her 22nd birthday in 2017.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Birthday Kisses

The lovebirds share another sweet kiss on the model's birthday in April 2017.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Splash News

Hand-in-Hand

The stylish duo take in New York City on an afternoon stroll in April 2017. 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Missing Mine

The IMG model rests her head on her beau's in a post she captioned, "missing mine."

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Yolanda Hadid, Trisha Hadid

Instagram

Celebrating Eid Mubarak

Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik celebrate the holiday with their children in September 2017. 

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Together Forever

One word: Aww

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Enjoying Some Spooktacular Fun

Spider Man and Cat Woman to the rescue! The couple channel their inner super heroes for Halloween. 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Two Years Down

In honor of their second anniversary in Nov. 2017, Zigi share a romantic smooch. 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Christmas Came Early

As the holiday season rolled around, Gigi and Zayn spend quality time with their families. 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Showered With Love

Gigi shares a sweet video of herself with Zayn on his 25th birthday in 2018. 

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Splash News

Birthday in Black

The stylish duo leaves Zayn's 25th Men in Black-themed birthday party hand-in-hand in New York City.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

It's Over

After two years together, Gigi and Zayn go their separate ways in March 2018.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," Malik tweets at the time. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram Stories

On-Again, Off-Again

But just a few months later, the fashion model and the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer confirm they're back together with a cozy photo posted on Hadid's Instagram Story in June.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, PDA

Twitter

They're ''Back in Touch''

Back in November 2019, Hadid was reconnecting with her former flame after being romantically linked with the former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. An E! News source said that the supermodel "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together." The source also shared, "They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual." 

 

 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Spending Time Apart?

In January 2019, the two were rumored to be "spending time apart" after split speculation. A source informed E! News that the former One Direction member and the Victoria's Secret model "have been spending apart since early November." The insider said the two of them "think it's best for the sake of their relationship right now."

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

DEBY/AKM-GSI

Celebrating Zayn's Birthday Together

After officially calling it quits in 2018, the pair reconciled December 2019 and rung in the new year together. In January 2020, the two celebrated Malik's 27th birthday in New York city. "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

 

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Throwback IG

Instagram

Valentine's Day

It's officially official. In February 2020, the model confirmed that her on-again-off-again relationship with Malik is back on with a sweet Valentine's Day post. Taking place on her @gisposible account, where the model shows off her love of photography with her disposable camera, the 25-year-old shared a snapshot of Malik from one of their previous adventures. "HEY VALENTINE," she captioned the picture. "Z on the farm. December 2019."

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, NYFW

AKM-GSI

A Party of Three

On April 28, 2020, it was revealed that Hadid and Malik were expecting their first child together

