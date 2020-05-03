Every Time Lady Gaga Outdid Herself at the Met Gala

It's not a red carpet until Lady Gaga arrives.

Between her affinity for bold choices and love of theatrics, the "Stupid Love" singer always thrives at the Met Gala, where she her exceptional fashion sense shines thanks to her boundary-pushing and head-turning ensembles.

Despite only officially walking the coveted Met steps three times, Gaga is now considered Met Gala royalty and never disappoints when she's on the carpet. Just take her 2019 arrival for example. As she posed for the cameras, the A Star Is Born actress, who served as a co-chair for the year's celebrations, had four successful outfit changes and became one of the night's most talked about celebrities.

Even when she's skipped the carpet, Gaga has always served up a memorable look. For her first-ever Met Gala back in 2010, she donned a show-stopping sequined jumpsuit for her intimate performance, creating one of her most iconic outfits to date.