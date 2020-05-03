Every Time Lady Gaga Outdid Herself at the Met Gala

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Sun., May. 3, 2020 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's not a red carpet until Lady Gaga arrives.

Between her affinity for bold choices and love of theatrics, the "Stupid Love" singer always thrives at the Met Gala, where she her exceptional fashion sense shines thanks to her boundary-pushing and head-turning ensembles.

Despite only officially walking the coveted Met steps three times, Gaga is now considered Met Gala royalty and never disappoints when she's on the carpet. Just take her 2019 arrival for example. As she posed for the cameras, the A Star Is Born actress, who served as a co-chair for the year's celebrations, had four successful outfit changes and became one of the night's most talked about celebrities.

Even when she's skipped the carpet, Gaga has always served up a memorable look. For her first-ever Met Gala back in 2010, she donned a show-stopping sequined jumpsuit for her intimate performance, creating one of her most iconic outfits to date.

Photos

Lady Gaga's Best Looks

This year, however, we will have to wait a little bit longer to see the Grammy winner's interpretation of the theme "About Time: Fashion and Duration". Back in March, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the 2020 Met Gala, which was scheduled to take place on May 4, has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

In anticipation for fashion's biggest night, we're revisiting all of Gaga's iconic Met Gala looks. See all of the times that she outdid herself below:

Lady Gaga, 2010 MET Gala

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2010 - American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity

For her Met Gala debut, Gaga rocked the stage donning a dazzling sequined catsuit from Armani Prive. 

Lady Gaga, Met Gala 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2015 - China: Through the Looking Glass

Marking her first time walking the red carpet, the Oscar winner suited up in an ornate ensemble from Alexander Wang for Balenciaga, which featured black feather accents, a black beaded crown and an intricate kimono. 

Lady Gaga, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2016 - Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Dressed head-to-toe in Versace, Gaga turned heads in a metallic ensemble comprised of an impeccably beaded bodysuit, a matching jacket and platform boots. 

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, MET Gala 2016, After Party Looks

PC-NWP / Splash News

2016 - Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Staying on theme for the after party, she rocked an equally stunning number from the Italian fashion haus. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

2019 - Camp: Notes on Fashion

In what is considered her most memorable Met Gala outfit to date, the "Poker Face" singer made her grand entrance wearing a dramatically oversized pink gown, which had a 25-foot train, by Brandon Maxwell. Much to everyone's surprise, this was only the first part of her ensemble. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2019 - Camp: Notes on Fashion

For part two, she ditched her pink gown and matching headpiece for a strapless black gown that featured an asymmetrical silhouette. 

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

2019 - Camp: Notes on Fashion

In the true spirit of Camp, she had another outfit change. For the third part of the ensemble, Gaga slipped into a pink cylindrical dress made of the same fabric of her original gown. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2019 - Camp: Notes on Fashion

As she made her way up the Met steps, the "Shallow" singer stripped down to her lingerie and flaunted a matching black sequined bra and underwear set, which she paired with fishnet stockings. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Lady Gaga , 2020 Met Gala , Met Gala , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.