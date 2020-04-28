From the team that brought you Orange Is the New Black comes Social Distance, the first series in the time of the coronavirus. The Netflix anthology series will feature remote production, from cast and director to showrunner and editors.

Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Hilary Weisman Graham and Blake McCormick serve as executive producers on the series.

"Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance," the team said in a statement. "We've been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through—the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.