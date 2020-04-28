Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge's baby girl just made her social media debut.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom OG stars shared a series of sweet family photos featuring their newborn daughter Mila Mae Wharton, marking fans first look at their adorable bundle of joy. In the family snapshots, the new parents can be seen cradling baby Mila, who is donning an adorable flower headband. The photoshoot also included plenty of precious shots of the Wharton family's newest addition all snuggled up in her crib.

"I want to WELCOME you guys all to Mila Mae Wharton 4/22/20 9:17pm 9lbs 5oz," Cory's lengthy caption began. "I have to say after watching @taylor.selfridge go through what she has been through just makes me realize how strong she is and how strong women really are!"

"After a 22 hour labor Mila Mae Wharton was born," he continued. "I'm now surrounded by all QUEENS I'm so blessed to be in this position and I'm so thankful that, in a time like this I was allowed in the room and I got to cut the umbilical cord. Which you guys probably know this was my first time going through this whole experience."