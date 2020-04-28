A Real Housewives luminary.

Luann de Lesseps has maintained a role—and a main one at that, with the exception of a single season—on The Real Housewives of New York City since the beginning of the show, meaning she's truly seen it all. To give us an idea of what her life has been like for more than a decade, she exclusively opened up about the series, her fellow cast members and of course, the current season of RHONYC, to E!'s Pop of the Morning host Lilliana Vazquez on an Instagram Live Tuesday.

"For me, it's really about a season of redemption," Luann said of the show's 12th season, currently airing week to week on Bravo. "I've been through a lot the last couple of years and I'm finally feeling good and back in the driver's seat. I feel like it was a major reset button, somehow; like this season is a reset button for me."

She added that the season has "a different energy" than other recent ones, due in-part toBethenny Frankel's decision to quit the show.

"I always say, you know, Bethenny...it was great and she was a great addition to the cast, obviously. But she was the one who decided to leave. And quite frankly, she takes up a lot of the oxygen in the room," Luann explained. "So I feel like the women have more room to breathe now, and really get to show more of their personalities. Because she just took up a lot of oxygen. I feel like everyone's breathing a little easier."