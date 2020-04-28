Last night's three-boobed patient was certainly a first for the Botched doctors.

As was documented on the all-new episode, new patient Sandra turned to doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif for help regarding her three boobs. Per Sandra, she became the "three boobed lady" after a series of disastrous breast surgeries.

Upon examining Sandra's unique case, Dr. Dubrow revealed that she had "the most dramatic example of malposition" that he had ever seen. Thus, he had quite a complicated procedure on his hands.

"Sandra just had a very difficult surgery, it's going to require a lot of recovery and maybe a little bit of luck," the doctor reflected. "But I can tell you that, if this works, she should be extraordinarily happy. Because, I've never seen a malposition this bad, nor do I ever want to see it again."

Thankfully, Dr. Dubrow and his team were able to transform the self-proclaimed "circus freak" into a "sexy and secure" lady.

