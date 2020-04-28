by emily belfiore | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 10:38 AM
Nick Viall isn't exactly on Team Madison right now.
During Tuesday's episode of his podcast Viall Files, the former Bachelor threw some shade at Madison Prewett, speculating that there's more to her than meets the eye.
While discussing Prewett's recent claims that Peter Weber wanted to rekindle their relationship days before sparking romance rumors with Kelley Flanagan, Viall shared that she has a reputation of being "a liar." He also alleged that fan theories calling out Prewett for running her own fan account, which fans believe she used to depict herself in a positive light, are true.
"We also know Madison to be a little bit of a liar," he said. "People want to forget —I know Madison wants to forget it—but her Instagram…It's a fact she did that. And, listen, it is silly and trivial and there's a logical explanation for it that, you know, she wanted people to like her. It's a totally relatable thing."
This then launched Viall into a fiery rant about the Bachelor runner-up's character. "I'm more critical of that, and I know Madison thinks I don't like her and I know people think I've been hard on Madison," he explained. "I think she's just fine; I've even defended Madison."
"But if you're going to be righteous and you're going to be pious and you're going to, like, talk about your relationship with God and how you want to be example to young women, blah, blah, blah, I hold you to a higher standard, so don't be a liar," Viall continued. "Don't be vain. I'm vain, I can be vain. Don't have your family use Bruce Pearl's house for your hometown and sell it as your own home when it's not your home."
Before wrapping up, he added, "I don't like that if you're going to be super pious. I've talked to producers and they like Madison, but they also think she can be a little manipulative and a little bit of a liar."
Getty Images/ABC
Viall also weighed in on Prewett's recent TikTok video, which fueled feud rumors between her and Flanagan earlier this month. Knowing what it's like to be in Weber's shoes, he showed the fan-favorite pilot some support, explaining that he hasn't been getting "enough credit" following his dramatic Bachelor season.
"Every Bachelor goes through it where, like—especially the bottom three women on your season love to, like…they're starving for attention. You know, like, all these girls that popped up on Madison's Snapchat—or TikTok, whatever the f--k she was doing," he said. "To get headlines, like, ‘Peter's Women Throw Shade to Peter," like, it gets annoying, right? Like, they have no connection with him whatsoever."
