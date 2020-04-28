Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Gives Birth to Baby Boy

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020

Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Baby

Golnesa Gharachedaghi

Congratulations to Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi!

The Shahs of Sunset star has welcomed a baby boy! According to her rep, GG named her son Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi.

"The baby arrived last night in Los Angeles at 8:50 p.m., 6.5 pounds, 19.5 inches," her rep tells E! News. "Everyone is doing great and Golnesa is beyond excited to be a mom and start this new adventure."

Earlier this month, GG opened up to Justin Sylvester on E!'s digital series Just the Sip about her birth plan amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We are living in such a weird time right now with this Coronavirus situation that has changed everything for everyone," GG shared. "Being eight and a half months pregnant and scared to leave my house. I can't go to doctors regularly anymore. I have an autoimmune disease and I'm going through issues with that. And knowing I have to get isolated in a room, it's been a little tough the last few weeks. It's been tough. It's been scary."

Read

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Opens Up About Her Coronavirus Birth Plan

"This wasn't a part of what I thought it was going to be like," GG admitted. "I'm excited but it's hard to see past what's happening."

In early March, GG revealed the sex of her baby during a shower with her loved ones.

Shahs of Sunset airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo. You can catch up on full episodes now.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).

 

