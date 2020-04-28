Mother's Day Gifts for the Athletic Mom

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 6:07 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Can mom outrun you? And can she hold tree pose longer than any other yogi you know? Well, then a Mother's Day gift celebrating her athletic side would surely be appreciated. Below, shop the work-out gear and subscriptions she'll want from Lululemon, Athleta, Nordstrom and more on May 10.
FabFitFun boxes are delivered each season (four times a year) for $50 each, and include eight to 10 full size, premium beauty, fitness, wellness, and home products for mom to enjoy, valued at over $200. It's a great gift that you don't have to put too much though into, and you can simply send mom one box or keep the subscription going indefinitely for Mother's Day.
If mom is a yoga fiend, set her up with a yoga class streaming subscription. Alo's yoga videos are visually pleasing and super affordable compared to her IRL classes.
Speaking of yoga, mom surely has plenty of plain black yoga pants, so spruce up her style with this metallic ombré, rose colored pair. They're high waisted and hit right above the ankle.
We love the print on this sports bra, plus the strappy back is super eye-catching. It's meant for yoga, barre and pilates classes.
Whether swimming or running, mom has no time for unsightly razor bumps. You can sign her up to have Billie razors delivered regularly so that she's never dealing with a dull blade during busy seasons.
If mom is all about fitness, then she's likely into eating well too. Surprise her with a Daily Harvest gift box, for which she'll be able to pick her own nine clean recipes, from smoothies to harvest bowls, to make at home.
These high-waisted yoga pants in a subtle camo print are available in three lengths for mom's perfect fit. She'll never want to take them off because they're so comfortable.
This plus size sports bra has the coolest mesh inset back design. It's meant for low-impact workouts.
Training outside requires a facial sunscreen that won't break her out. We love the EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen precisely for that reason, plus it doesn't leave an unsightly white-cast.
These Nike running shoes are not only a good deal, but also super lightweight and comfortable to wear around. We love their unique flexible sole.
Change the game for mom by gifting her AirPods. These wireless headphones are great for working out.
If mom hasn't yet invested in a nice yoga mat, treat her to this pink one (which also comes in five other hues). It has a moisture-absorbing top layer and an antimicrobial additive so it stays fresh for years to come.
Change mom's life with these Invisibobble hair ties. They're amazing for thick hair, as they hold her ponytail up without the need to use several regular hair ties for the same result.
Here's a unique find for mom: An athleisure detergent that eliminates odor in workout-wear. It's gentle enough for all of her fabrics and can easily be thrown in with any of the other gifts found here.
For more Mother's Day gift ideas check out these personalized jewelry options, plus Hilary Duff's gift recommendations.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?