E!'s Daily Pop Is Returning to TV Weekdays Starting Monday!

Listen up, Daily Pop fans.

Why? Well, because E!'s popular, daytime chat show is returning to TV on Monday, May 4 at 12:30 p.m. In typical Daily Pop fashion, the popular E! show will provide current pop culture commentary and celebrity interviews with hosts Morgan Stewart, Justin Sylvester and The Rundown's Erin Lim.

Not to mention, during these unusual self-isolating times, the show will be a much-needed break from our daily stresses. Next week, Daily Pop will have on Met Gala veteran and actress Laverne Cox to dish about Fashion's biggest night on Monday (when the 2020 event was originally scheduled to take place).

Also, keep your eyes peeled for an all-new segment, "Dear Daily Pop," which will feature self-isolation love advice and more for our viewers.

As E! readers surely know, Daily Pop—which airs every weekday at 12:30 p.m.—went on a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, co-hosts Morgan, Justin and Carissa Culiner (who is now on maternity leave) have stayed connected with viewers by hosting a digital version of their popular show.