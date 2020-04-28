Ben Higgins is defending his sleeping arrangements with fiancée Jessica Clarke.

The Bachelor star spoke about the buzz around the topic during Monday's episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

The subject first came up during last week's episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files. At one point, Higgins was asked if he and Clarke sleep together or if they are sleeping in separate beds until they're married.

"Separate," Higgins replied.

He then added they've been sleeping in separate beds while social distancing at her parents' house.

"It's like a respect level and also just, like, what the logistics of it is," he said.

Higgins was also asked if he and Clarke have had sex in the past week, or if they're waiting to have sex until they're married.

"Yeah, you're right. So definitely not this week and not in, like, the past year and a half," Higgins replied.

During his talk with Ashley Iaconetti, Higgins acknowledged it was "weird to have this as now a dinner conversation for her family, my family and Jess and I" but said it was still a "healthy conversation to have."