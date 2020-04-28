They're back on the beat. Reno's finest deputies return in Reno 911! on Quibi and E! News has your exclusive first look at the new key art featuring all your favorite law enforcement officers.

The cult-hit series returns for a new season (this will be season seven) with the original cast on Monday, May 4 on Quibi, the new streaming platform with short-form content designed for mobile on-the-go viewing. Three episodes premiere on launch day with new episodes dropping weekdays in the Quibi app. Episodes can be watched in any order.

See Reno 911! stars Robert Bent Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts and Joe Lo Truglio in character below.