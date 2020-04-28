Snap Stills/Shutterstock
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 9:00 AM
They're back on the beat. Reno's finest deputies return in Reno 911! on Quibi and E! News has your exclusive first look at the new key art featuring all your favorite law enforcement officers.
The cult-hit series returns for a new season (this will be season seven) with the original cast on Monday, May 4 on Quibi, the new streaming platform with short-form content designed for mobile on-the-go viewing. Three episodes premiere on launch day with new episodes dropping weekdays in the Quibi app. Episodes can be watched in any order.
See Reno 911! stars Robert Bent Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts and Joe Lo Truglio in character below.
Series creators Garant, Kenney-Silver and Lennon wrote the new season. The show aired on Comedy Central and spawned a feature film in its heyday.
Robert Ben Garant is Deputy Travis Junior.
Joe Lo Truglio plays Deputy Frank Rizzo.
Cedric Yarbrough returns as Deputy S. Jones.
Niecy Nash is Deputy Raineesha Williams once again.
Thomas Lennon returns as Lieutenant Jim Dangle.
Mary Birdsong as Deputy Cherisha Kimball.
Carlos Alazraqui returns as Deputy Garcia.
Ian Roberts returns as Sgt. Jack Declan.
Kerri Kenney-Silver returns as Trudy Wiegel.
Wendi McLendon-Covey returns as Deputy Clementine Johnson.
"We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series Reno 911! to the world," Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central's co-heads of original content said in a joint statement when the revival was announced. "Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call."
Guest stars this season include Dave Holmes, Patton Oswalt, Tim Allen and Ron Perlman.
Reno 911! Returns Monday, May 4 on Quibi.
