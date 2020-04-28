by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 6:48 AM
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined has quickly become one of the most fascinating reality shows on TV. The series features participants from across the 90 Day Fiancé franchise taping themselves at home and at work while adhering to social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Each subject (sometimes subjects) seems to be living in wildly different circumstance, offering a glimpse at how the coronavirus has impacted people around the country and world.
Molly
Viewers met Molly on 90 Day season five. She married Luis and things quickly fell apart. She hasn't spoken to him in years, but knows he remarried a girl from the Dominican Republic who was already in the United States. She thinks it was all a scheme, but doesn't harbor any ill will. However, she's not reaching out to him.
These days she's living life with her young daughter, teaching her and running her lingerie business. However, she and her partner have shifted to making masks for first responders and critical care workers. "There are orders coming [from] across the globe," she said. It's just her and her partner Cynthia, a two-person assembly line, making masks and doing virtual consults with clients.
"We are trying to save the world one mask at a time. We have went from boobies to faces," she said.
Jorge
Jorge and wife Anfisa made plenty of headlines after they were introduced in season four of 90 Day. They went on to appear in the spinoff Happily Ever After? and Jorge was incarcerated on charges of transporting a large amount of marijuana. Now in prison for over a year, Jorge has lost close to 150 pounds and said he has a different outlook on life. He's cleaning cells and doing sanitary work on a daily basis and fears he'll have to be isolating upon his release.
"It's a lonely place, really," he said.
The last time he saw Anfisa was the day before he was sent to prison. They had an argument. They're technically still married, but Anfisa is with someone else. "That really hurt," he said. She's blocked his calls and after release he said he plans to file for divorce.
"I am open for love again, but it's just not on my priority list," he said. With release around the corner, Jorge said in a phone interview that he was ready to get his life back together.
Matt and Alla
Veterans of season four of 90 Day, Matt was living in an RV outside of his office. His wife, Alla, was 37 weeks pregnant at the time they filmed their story and she was concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus. After spending more than two weeks living in the RV, Matt returned home and prepped for the arrival of his child.
Emily and Sasha
Both Emily and Sasha were sick and when Sasha's fever and sickness lasted for five days, he was encouraged to go get tested for the coronavirus. He was negative, just battling the flu. A week after his tests, Sashsa said he was better and had his appetite back. "At least I still have abs," he said.
With the gyms closed, Sasha is on full-time dad duty at home with Emily working from home in HR. While working from home with a toddler is hard, Emily said she was able to see her son's first steps, which was a perk. Meanwhile, Sasha has stepped up to help more and they're still learning how to be around each other but getting along.
Alan and Kirlyam
Season one couple Alan and Kirlyam are living apart currently thanks to an ill-timed trip. Alan was on the road working as an engineer on cell sites for first responders and emergency workers while Kirlyam has been in Brazil with their son visiting her family. The plan was for Alan to go down and then they all return to the United State together, but that may be off for now. "There's a chance I might not see my family for months and it scares me," he said.
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.
