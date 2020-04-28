by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 7:02 AM
What would you do to climb the ladder in Hollywood? Would you help someone out or climb over them? What do the characters do in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood? See for yourself in the first look at the opening credits for the new Netflix limited series.
Starring a mix of veteran Murphy-verse players such as The Politician standout David Corenswet, American Crime Story and Glee star Darren Criss, Patti LuPone (she worked with Murphy on Glee, American Horror Story and Pose) and American Horror Story's Dylan McDermott, as well as a mix of new players including Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier and Jake Picking, Hollywood is set in the post-World War II world and follows a group of entertainment players trying to make it big.
There's a mix of original characters as well as actors playing famous Hollywood players like Picking as Rock Hudson, Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong and Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson. The new limited series from Murphy and Ian Brennan, "exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled," according to Netflix.
Hollywood stars Corenswet as Jack, Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Harrier as Camille, Weaving as Claire, McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, LuPone as Avis, Parsons as Henry Willson, Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta. The series is executive produced by co-creators Murphy and Brennan, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock, who also serves as a writer and a director.
All episodes debut on Friday, May 1. See the opening credits above.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?