It's only human for Joe Jonas to want to go all out for his and Sophie Turner's first wedding anniversary.

On Monday's at-home episode of The Late Late Show, the Jonas Brothers singer revealed that he's working on something big to celebrate the anniversary of their surprise Las Vegas nuptials.

"I think we would have gone back to Vegas," he told host James Corden, implying that the parents-to-be's celebrations had been changed due to the pandemic. "So, if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house." As for how Joe will bring Sin City to their humble abode, he continued, "I have a DJ set up. We could do a night club."

Liking where the "Sucker" singer was going with his plan, James chimed in, "You could dress as Elvis [Presley]," to which Joe replied, "Now you're talking." After the Cats star suggested that they have a Zoom call with the Elvis impersonator that officiated their first wedding, Joe quipped, "This time, I'll make sure he signs an N.D.A."