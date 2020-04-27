Nick Cordero Suffers Health Setback After Developing a Fever, Wife Amanda Kloots Reveals

Nick Cordero's team of doctors are working diligently to figure out why he developed a fever overnight. 

As the Broadway star remains in a coma nearly a month after he was first hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, wife Amanda Kloots returned to Instagram Stories with another update on his recovery. 

"Unfortunately," Kloots shared, "they are not able to remove the ventilator today and put the trach [tube] in because early this morning he got a fever that caused his blood pressure to drop slightly."

She said that Cordero, 41, is back on a "little bit of blood pressure medication," which he was previously no longer taking because his condition had improved.  

"They are trying to just really make sure that this fever doesn't really go anywhere, get out of control. They're doing a couple tests to try find out the source of this fever," Kloots said.  

Amanda is confident that her husband is in great hands, as she concluded, "They have got it under control. They are working on him and taking good care of him, but they are going to set aside the ventilator removal until they get this under control. So please keep us and Nick in your prayers."

Late last week, Cordero's family finally got a bit of good news when the Waitress star tested negative for COVID-19.

Amanda celebrated the update, sharing on Instagram at the time, "...now we're just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus."

Cordero, who earned a 2014 Tony nomination for Bullets Over Broadway, was admitted to the hospitalized in late March after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He tested negative for coronavirus twice before doctors administered a third test, which came back positive. Then weeks later, Cordero underwent an emergency amputation procedure to prevent blood clotting in his right leg. 

He's remained unconscious for several weeks.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

