Talk about being a "cool" parent.

On this week's episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the Scrubs actor spoke with Rob Loweabout his sobriety and the conversations they have with their children surrounding the use of drugs.

"How old are your kids by the way, 'cause I'm wonder what you tell them about drugs? 'Cause I've been through it with my boys," the actor asked Dax Shepard.

"I'm so glad you just said that because I was going to ask you the same thing," Shepard answered. "I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point. I do think… well, there are a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long lasting creative advantages, right. Like if you would've done mushrooms… that lasts. So I guess yeah, I'm going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink and to just don't do cocaine or opioids."