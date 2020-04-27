Dax Shepard Explains Why He'd Approve of His Daughters Taking Psychedelic Drugs

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 3:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Talk about being a "cool" parent. 

On this week's episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the Scrubs actor spoke with Rob Loweabout his sobriety and the conversations they have with their children surrounding the use of drugs. 

"How old are your kids by the way, 'cause I'm wonder what you tell them about drugs? 'Cause I've been through it with my boys," the actor asked Dax Shepard

"I'm so glad you just said that because I was going to ask you the same thing," Shepard answered. "I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point. I do think… well, there are a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long lasting creative advantages, right. Like if you would've done mushrooms… that lasts. So I guess yeah, I'm going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink and to just don't do cocaine or opioids."

Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

He went on, "If you don't do those two things you'll likely be able to do all the other ones for the rest of your life but if you get involved with those two…"

Shepard shares Delta Bell Shepard and Lincoln Shepard with wife Kristen Bell

While appearing on Shepard's podcast, Lowe also recalled his experience filming the 1983 drama The Outsiders, based on the novel of the same name. Lowe starred as Sodapop Curtis—one of the greasers—alongside Tom Cruise, who portrayed Steve Randle. 

Lowe hilariously recalled the time Cruise had a fit during auditions of the film when the two were placed in a hotel room together. 

"All of the L.A. people survived the L.A. auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version," Lowe shared. "So it was me and Tom Cruise and Emilio [Estevez] and C. Thomas Howell. [It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in and Tom finds out that we're sharing a room and just goes ballistic." 

But the Parks and Recreation actor has no hard feelings nor did he take it to heart. 

"To me, what's great about the story is, there's certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history," Lowe explained. "I remember going, 'Wow, this guy is the real deal. I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can't argue with the results. He's had his eye on the ball since day one."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Dax Shepard , Rob Lowe , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.