Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom With

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 12:30 PM
If you really want to surprise mom this Mother's Day, buy her something more unique than the typical flowers and a card. But before you spend all of your time trying to figure out something she'll never expect, shop our unique gift ideas below from Anthropologie, Uncommon Goods and more. Between an international snack sampler and a pajama set worthy of Carole Baskin, there's something for every mom here.
Mom surely doesn't own anything like this whimsical, retro-inspired cheetah sleep set. It's bold in the best way.
This bag is super unique thanks to its clear construction, ring handle and croc-embossed faux leather panels. It's unlike anything else in mom's closet, plus E! readers can buy it for 50% off now using the link below. It's also available in two other colors.
Mom may have a vanity full of eau de toilettes, but does she own a hair perfume? This floral-scented one is inspired by Brazil's coastline. It'll leave her locks soft and shiny.
If mom is a foodie and bored of all of the options at the grocery store, she will be overjoyed to receive this international snack sampler. It holds eight or more surprise treats from countries like Poland, Greece, Spain and Italy.
Mom won't be expecting a beautiful cake to show up at her doorstep, and especially not one from New York City-based bakery Milk Bar. This bakery founded by James Beard award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi makes a mean strawberry shortcake for mom to enjoy with her afternoon coffee on Mother's Day.
Personalized gifts are always great, and Rifle Paper Co. makes these special map art prints for a variety of cities from Los Angeles to Mexico City. You can send mom her favorite city either framed or unframed to hang in her home.
Speaking of personalized gifts, you can get mom's name or favorite mantra put onto one of these colorful phone cases. How unique is that?
It's a fanny pack…but make it fashion. Mom sure won't be expecting this hands-free gift that actually comes greatly in handy when chasing around rowdy kids.
The creators of this book curate the New York Times front pages from mom's birthday from each year since her birth. It allows her to take a peek at history through the lens of her special day.
Everyone's familiar with birthstone necklaces, but what about birth flowers? Each month of the year has a dedicated flower, such as the peony for September, and these gold, silver or rose gold necklaces represent that.
If mom is a wine connoisseur, she needs to try out Naked Wines. They sell wines by independent winemakers for up to 60% off. You can order her six unique bottles for $49.99 by using service.
If mom has always wanted to try a meal delivery kit but just hasn't gotten around to it, send her a Sun Basket. These recipes start at $11 per serving and are created by a James Beard Award-winning chef.
When you digitize mom's photos and videos, you're ensuring that they'll be around for generations to come. Legacybox will digitize two items for her, which makes for a super sentimental gift.
