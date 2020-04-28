Mackenzie McKee just wants to make her mom proud.

Less than five months after losing her mom Angie Douthit to cancer, the MTV star is still in the grieving process.

But as viewers watched Mackenzie say goodbye to her mom on tonight's Teen Mom OG, they will be comforted in how strong her family remains.

"It is not how many days you are given because we're never promised tomorrow but it's about what you do with those days," Mackenzie shared with E! News exclusively. "When you die, people are going to remember you for how you lived your life. Right now is the time to stop saying, ‘Tomorrow I'll do this.' Live your dreams. Live your goals. Live life and inspire others, be there for others."

That's exactly what Mackenzie is trying to do as she moves forward without her biggest cheerleader. Between raising her three kids, repairing her relationship with husband Josh McKee and inspiring young women with her Body by Mac Fitness program, the Teen Mom OG star is living life to the fullest and making sure her mom is proud.