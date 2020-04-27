Talk about girl power!

Season five of Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean is almost here, and it looks like the women are running the show this time around. Captain Sandy Yawn will be at the helm, joined by two female heads of department, including Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier. Season two veteran Malia White is also set to return, though she's since climbed up the ranks and will be back as bosun.

And by the looks of this trailer, they'll all have their work cut out for them (and not just because the yacht is the largest in the series' history). Right off the bat, Captain Sandy can be seen confronting an unknown person, telling them, "It's been brought to my attention that you have drugs on board."

Whether she's talking to a charter guest or staff member is unclear, but the latter certainly have other problems to worry about—especially Ferrier.

"I could have fired you a long time, Hannah," Yawn tells her at one point in the clip. "I could have fired you last year, or the year before."

Ferrier quietly responds, "I hate this f--ing job."

She also appears to find herself up against her two stews, Lara Flumiani and Jessica More, along with White.

"The more you piss me off, the less I will do," Flumiani tells Ferrier. "Get your s--t together and be nice."